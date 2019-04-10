Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-10-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front will slip through the area today and stall to our south Thursday. The front moves back north on Friday. A strong cold front moves in from the west Sunday followed by high pressure Monday and Tuesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a 30% chance for showers from 2pm-6pm. Highs 76-82. Tonight will be partly cloudy, lows 57-62. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers, highs in the low 80s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s. Sunday is a First Alert WX Day! Showers and storms move in late afternoon and evening and there is a potential for them to be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Monday will be partly cloudy, highs near 80.