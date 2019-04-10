1 injured, 1 detailed after shooting at SC hospital’s emergency room, officials confirm

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been detained after a shooting at the Regional Medical Center-Orangeburg Wednesday morning.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Richard Walker say there is no threat at this time and the suspect has been detained. A spokesperson at RMC-Orangeburg says the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. in the emergency department of the hospital.
One person was shot and is currently in surgery. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. Law enforcement is on the scene and the emergency department is on a two-hour diversion. The hospital is no longer under a lockdown, with the exception of the emergency room, and has resumed normal operations.
The sheriff’s department has cleared the building.
The shooter hasn’t been identified at this time.
An Employee Assistance Program (EAP) counselor will be on site shortly and communication will be forthcoming advising of arrival.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
