A Few Showers Linger Wednesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Out of caution, go ahead and grab an umbrella this morning. Isolated, heavy, rain showers are soaking a few roadways; particularly around the inland Savannah Metro.
Under a mostly cloudy, to cloudy, sky - temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s.
A few peeks of sunshine may be seen this morning, while other areas see rain showers; a bit of a mixed bag of weather to start our Wednesday. The forecast features a bit more sun later today as high temps peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.
Isolated rain showers remain possible through the day.
The forecast features times of clouds and sun through the rest of the work-week as temperatures climb into the 80s each afternoon. Isolated, brief, rain showers are possible every day. Though, rain’s impact on plans appears low.
The chance of rain increases this weekend and strong thunderstorms are possible Sunday ahead of cooler, drier weather next week. Be on the lookout for updates from the WTOC weather team in the WTOC Weather App.
