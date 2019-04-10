Free tax help available through the Neighborhood Improvement Association

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Those still needing tax assistance before the filing deadline on April 15 may want to receive help through the Neighborhood Improvement Association.
The group offers free income tax preparation for low to moderate income residents in the greater Savannah area.
Those with the Neighborhood Improvement Association say anyone making less than $54,000 a year can receive this free service. The organization says their all about helping the Coastal Empire’s lower and middle class build assets.
The group offers three main services, including the free tax help with IRS-certified volunteers.
The executive director for the Neighborhood Improvement Association says with the deadline approaching, they expect to be busy these next few days. She says they’ve already helped a handful of people who were a little uneasy filing under the new tax plan.
"People have been kind of scared. They're noticing their refunds are a little lower than prior years. But they're coming in and getting their taxes filed, because they know it has to be done,” Neighborhood Improvement Association Executive Director Debra Simmons said.
Volunteers will continue offering the free service at the main office on Abercorn Street on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. They’ll also be open again on Monday, also from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Volunteers are at several different locations throughout the greater Savannah area including at the Neighborhood Improvement Association’s main office at 1812 Abercorn Street in Savannah.
The VITA site dates and times are below:
There is also a tax prep event on Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the United Way of the Coastal Empire – Liberty County building.
