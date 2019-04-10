Husband of woman killed by alligator on HHI files lawsuit against resort

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the case of a woman killed by an alligator while walking her dog in 2018 on Hilton Head Island.
Cassandra Cline's husband, James, is suing the Sea Pines Resort for punitive and actual damages.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says Cline was walking their dog near a lagoon when an alligator pulled her underwater. Witnesses told authorities the alligator went after the dog and she tried to save it.
According to the lawsuit, the alligator was more than nine feet long and the Sea Pines Plantation community was aware of issues with alligators there before one attacked Cline.
It also states that the resort had a duty to maintain the property and keep it free from hazards to the public, including alligators.
The Beaufort County coroner said the official cause of death is drowning due to attack by an alligator.
Sea Pines’ CSA President Bret Martin released a statement on the lawsuit saying, “The entire Sea Pines community continues to mourn the tragic loss of Cassandra Cline. The safety and security of Sea Pines property owners, guests, visitors and staff are of paramount importance to Sea Pines CSA. Our council will provide any and all appropriate responses to the court regarding any filings.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.