Police arrest 4 after finding 10 pounds of weed in Richmond Hill home

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Four people are behind bars after police found 10 pounds of marijuana in a Richmond Hill home.
Jo Anne Star, Gregory Stewart, Nathaniel Bashnick, and Stormie Dykens were all arrested. They’re facing drug charges after officials made the discovery in the home in Mainstreet neighborhood. Because of the large amount of drugs, these four are also being charged with trafficking.
Richmond Hill Police Department posted this picture on Facebook. Lt. Brad Sykes said the investigation started from a few tips from the community.
“It is. We usually don’t have a lot of issues there, but when we find something in that neighborhood or any of our neighborhoods, we want to get it out of there as quick as we can,” Lt. Sykes said.
