Rob Hernandez leaving job as Savannah’s city manager

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Alderman John Hall has confirmed that City Manager Rob Hernandez is leaving his job.
“The city is losing a very smart and talented individual,” Hall said. “I wish Mr. Hernandez the best wherever he goes. Our loss is another city’s gain.”
Alderman Hall did not share where he got the news.
We’ve reached out to the mayor’s office and the city spokesperson for comment.
Hernandez came to Savannah from Broward County, FL in 2016.
No other details are known at this time, but stay with WTOC as we will update you both on air and online as soon as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.