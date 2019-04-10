Savannah Fire Rescue Awards spotlight three firefighters

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Wednesday, three Savannah firefighters who exemplify Savannah Fire Rescue’s commitment to serve the community with the utmost level of professionalism and efficiency were recognized for their service.
Firefighter awards included those for Fire Officer of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, and Rookie Firefighter of the Year.
Captain Sam Coppola, a 20-year veteran firefighter assigned to Engine 8 earned the Fire Officer of the Year Award.
The Firefighter of the Year award went to Advanced Firefighter Benjamin Hankins of Truck 1.
Rookie Firefighter of the Year went to Advanced Firefighter Hector Melecio, the award accepted by a fellow firefighter.
After the awards were given, interim Fire Chief Mark Revenew said a few words about the recipients.
“One of the toughest decisions that we had was sitting down trying to pick a winner, because while these guys definitely earned it, there were some really great candidates, and I wish we could sit here and honor all 336 of you, but hopefully we do that with our appreciation," Revenew said.
Elected city leaders were also at the award ceremony to show their appreciation for the recipients and department as a whole.
