Savannah man facing numerous drug charges as result of traffic stop

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A Savannah man is facing numerous drug charges as a result of a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Officers pulled a man over for speeding on Cloverdale Drive and Eleanor Street around 1 p.m. They say 26-year-old Herbert Biggins was found to be in possession of 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 67 grams of crack cocaine, five grams of THC oil, $6,800, and other drug paraphernalia.
Biggins was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center on possession and intent to distribute charges, as well as speeding.
Since Dec. 25, the Violent Crimes Task Force has made 273 felony arrests and 156 misdemeanor arrests. They’ve seized 152 guns, $57,654.87, $1,800 in counterfeit currency,nearly 32 pounds of marijuana, 27.5 grams of heroin, 269.64 grams of crack cocaine, 68.4 grams of crystal meth, 4,121 ecstasy pills, 57.5 xanax bars, 113.1 grams of cocaine, 161.5 xanax pills, and two morphine pills.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.