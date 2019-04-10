Savannah Police investigate vehicle hit-and-run at Victory Dr, Bee Rd

Police say around 1 a.m., a man driving a Mercury Grand Marquis for Adam Cab was traveling south on Bee Road with his passenger. At the same time, a Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling east on Victory Drive. As the Nissan truck approached a red light for Victory Drive, it went to the right of the vehicles that were stopped, crossed a concrete island and struck the Grand Marquis, which then caused the car to strike a light pole.