Savannah Police investigate vehicle hit-and-run at Victory Dr, Bee Rd

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened at Victory Drive and Bee Road early Wednesday morning.
Police say around 1 a.m., a man driving a Mercury Grand Marquis for Adam Cab was traveling south on Bee Road with his passenger. At the same time, a Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling east on Victory Drive. As the Nissan truck approached a red light for Victory Drive, it went to the right of the vehicles that were stopped, crossed a concrete island and struck the Grand Marquis, which then caused the car to strike a light pole.
The driver of the pickup fled the scene but was later located. He has been identified as 28-year-old Christian Forsell.
The driver of the Grand Marquis taxi cab sustained minor injuries, and his passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to SPD.
TIU continues to investigate.
