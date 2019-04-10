SCCPSS students could soon be paying more for school lunches

The school system has lost quite a lot of money on school lunches in the past year. They say the price needs to be raised so they won’t lose any more money, and so they can continue to feed students quality food. They are wanting to raise the price 75 cents for K-8 students. That would take the price from $2.25 to $3.00. For high school students, the price would be raised 50 cents, from $2.50 to $3.00.