SCCPSS students could soon be paying more for school lunches

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School students may be paying a higher price for school lunches next school year.
The Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 requires school food authorities participating in the National School Lunch Program to provide the same level of support for lunches served to students who are not eligible for free or reduced price lunches as they are for lunches served to students who are eligible for free lunches.
Each year, the school system has to make sure they are in compliance.
The school system has lost quite a lot of money on school lunches in the past year. They say the price needs to be raised so they won’t lose any more money, and so they can continue to feed students quality food. They are wanting to raise the price 75 cents for K-8 students. That would take the price from $2.25 to $3.00. For high school students, the price would be raised 50 cents, from $2.50 to $3.00.
Right now, the state gives 39 cents for paid children and $3.39 for free children. By putting this increase in place, it would take away the net loss we are seeing now.
The last school lunch price increase was during the 2014-2015 school year, when it went from 10 to 35 cent.
School officials say they also have to fix equipment and make sure they look at every penny they generate. The school board is set to decide on the price increase next month. Of course, we’ll follow this story and continue to bring you the latest.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.