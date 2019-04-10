School climate ratings presented at SCCPSS board meeting

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -School climate star ratings were presented on Wednesday at the Savannnah Chatham County public school board meeting. These domains provide data for the ratings. 73% of schools earned a rating of three or higher.
The school climate refers to the quality, character and culture of the school. The rating system has four domain areas: School climate surveys, student discipline, safe and substance free learning environment and school wide attendance.
However, one school saw a big drop.
At Gadsden Elementary, the discipline domain had the greatest impact in the schools overall score. It dropped from a five to a one rating.
The school system says there were a lot of factors that played a part in the declining score, including: a new principal, teacher turn over and challenging behaviors.
The Director of Elementary and K-8 Schools says they are already improving and adding resources.
“I expect to see a great increase in their CCRPI score," said Vallerie Cave. "We don’t have that turnover staff anymore. The teachers have settled in. We have lots of students who actually want to be at the school. Parents are beginning to transfer their students there.”
A big point that was brought up in the meeting was that these star rating are from the 2017-2018 school year. That means that a lot of changes have already been put into place to help these schools bring their ratings back up if they did drop.
STEM, Savannah Arts, Oglethorpe, and Early College all achieved a five star climate rating. 25 schools improved their overall climate score.
