Separate search warrants yield drugs with a street value of over $200,000

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Three people are behind bars and large amounts of drugs and marijuana are off the streets after Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team executed three seperate drug investigations this week.
A search warrant conducted in the 300 block of Woodley Road resulted in the seizure of an undisclosed, large amount of cocaine and marijuana, along with various drug paraphernalia, a stolen gun, and close to $20,000. Officers arrested 43-year-old Okemi “Kimmie” Lawton, charging him with a number of felony charges, including trafficking cocaine and possesion of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Lawton has a long criminal history, and was also on federal release at the time of his arrest.
A seperate drug investigation exectued on Tuesday night led to the arrest of 40-year-old Jennifer Schuman of Ellabell. A search of Schuman’s Pooler hotel room revealed an undisclosed, large amount of methamphetamine as well as other drug paraphernalia. Schuman was wanted by CNT for trafficking methamphetamine at the the time of her arrest.
Schuman’s arrest was connected to another man that was arrested by CNT on March 22nd, where the suspect that was arrested was found to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and cocaine.
CNT also arrested 37-year-old Thomas Johnson of Savannah after a search warrant executed at his Noble Oaks Drive home resulted in a large seizure of marijuana, drug parphernalia, and more than $18,000.
The drugs seized from the three seperate investigations has an estimated street value of up to $227,000. Lawton and Schuman remain in Chatham County Jail, while Johnson is currently out on bond.
CNT Director Everett Ragan said “I often commend the men and woman of CNT because of their hard work and determination. These recent cases are a testament to their level of dedication. CNT is constantly working a multitude of various levels of drug investigations. No matter how big or small, each time we are able to take dangerous drugs off the streets is a win for us and the community.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.