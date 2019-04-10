Sketch released of woman found dead in Darien River

DARIEN, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a sketch of a woman whose body was found in the Darien River.
The unidentified body was found in the river last week near U.S. Highway 17 in McIntosh County. Police say the woman was wearing a black dress and has a tattoo on her right forearm that reads, “Dreams are manifestations of our identities.”
Anyone with information regarding a person matching this description is asked to please contact the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198.
