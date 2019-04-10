Sketch released of woman found dead in Darien River

Sketch of unidentified person. (Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
April 10, 2019 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 12:06 PM

DARIEN, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a sketch of a woman whose body was found in the Darien River.

The unidentified body was found in the river last week near U.S. Highway 17 in McIntosh County. Police say the woman was wearing a black dress and has a tattoo on her right forearm that reads, “Dreams are manifestations of our identities.”

The GBI released this information about an unidentified person found in McIntosh County.
Anyone with information regarding a person matching this description is asked to please contact the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198.

