SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -You can say a lot of words that mean very little or you can use a few words to say a lot. This week’s WTOC Top teacher Stacey Young shows her students that words have meaning.
Stacey Young is helping to bring the words to life in her class at St. Andrews School on Wilmington Island.
“I think reading is a way of escapism, you can go anywhere, and I love that aspect of it,” said Young. "I love with writing it has so many different purposes. and you can communicate with others, and it can also be used at an art and an expression.
Young teaches middle school English and loves this age group.
Young says she wants her students to be great readers, writers and critical thinkers, but more than anything she wants them to be good people.
“We talk about character a lot, treating others as you want to be treated, celebrating differences instead of putting differences down,” Young says. “All of those things that as an adult we often struggle with. So I am trying to help them as middle schoolers, build those skills. even though we are all going to make mistakes, be the best people that they can be.”
Young has been teaching for 9 years, 7 that have been at St. Andrew’s.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.