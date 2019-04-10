Town leaders present plan for workforce housing on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island is becoming more and more popular. Not only are more people visiting the island, more people are also calling it home.
The population spike is leading to a greater need for affordable housing. Wednesday, town leaders presented their plan to address housing needs.
It has been a seven-month process. They talked with the community, did surveys, and got the town’s input as well. It was all part of their research to create the plan.
The Hilton Head Town Council says there are about 14,000 workers that commute to the island each day. With these residents possibly living on the island, the town council says this could increase city revenue.
“It would improve quality of life and service on the island. It would make it more convenient for them, and I think it would be fewer times the traffic for them and be much more convenient," said David Ames, Chairman, Public Planning Committee.
Ames says they are also talking about how workforce housing should cost less than $1,000 per month for people who work on the island.
“There are concerns about what it means for a community if low-cost housing, multi-family housing, different kinds of housing are introduced into the community," said town consultant, Lisa Sturdevant.
That’s why Sturdevant was hired to research and plan for the island.
“Can we the community fill the gap of what this difference is to what affordable rents are and the cost of producing that housing?”
Some say they are willing to hear the plan out, but other residents and business owners have concerns.
“There is a fear that workforce housing brings a level of quality or character that’s not consistent with what’s here on the island, but really the real state-of-the-art on workforce housing is to build at or sometimes even above what’s being delivered at market."
Ames says he thinks meetings like these where everything is transparent is good for public and private groups to cooperate before they start making decisions on whether to move forward.
The next meeting is scheduled to take place on April 25.
