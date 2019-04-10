Volunteer firefighters recognized during National Volunteer Week

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - This week is National Volunteer Week across the U.S., putting a spotlight on those who give their time to better their communities.
That includes volunteer firefighters.
Many departments around the nation, including here locally, are always looking for good volunteers.
Chatham Fire relies on the services of volunteer firefighters, even with some of them working full-time jobs as well.
“I would like to think as a volunteer that Chatham Emergency Services can’t do their job without us, but we are fully integrated into the department," said Chatham Fire Division Chief on Skidaway Island, Carey Ruppert. "It’s probably the most gratifying job that you could have as a volunteer. You could work in any number of different jobs as a volunteer, but I feel, when I decided to volunteer, that it’s something where you really are contributing to the community, contributing to your neighbors, contributing to your family, and possibly protecting your own home.”
If you want to learn more about National Volunteer Week, and about becoming a volunteer with Chatham Fire, click the following links.
