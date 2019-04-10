Volunteer firefighters recognized during National Volunteer Week

“I would like to think as a volunteer that Chatham Emergency Services can’t do their job without us, but we are fully integrated into the department," said Chatham Fire Division Chief on Skidaway Island, Carey Ruppert. "It’s probably the most gratifying job that you could have as a volunteer. You could work in any number of different jobs as a volunteer, but I feel, when I decided to volunteer, that it’s something where you really are contributing to the community, contributing to your neighbors, contributing to your family, and possibly protecting your own home.”