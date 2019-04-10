Witness in murder trial recants previous statements made to police

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A key witness in a murder trial doubled down on Wednesday morning, saying that she did not see and was not present when a Savannah mom was killed in 2016.
19-year-old Laquan Jivens is accused of shooting Kathy Henry the night before Mother’s Day. Prosecutors say it happened in front of this witness, but she says that’s not true.
The mother of defendant Laquan Jivens’ child says that her statements to police in 2016 weren’t true, and she didn’t see Jivens shoot Kathy Henry.
18-year-old Tyresha Humphries was back on the stand to answer questions about what did and didn’t happen the night Kathy Henry was shot and killed, and her initial interview with police after it.
Humphries and her attorney went over the reversal on Wednesday.
Humpries said when she did the interview, she’d just learned Jivens’ was arrested, and she was worried she would be too.
Prosecutors noted Humphries never asked to stop speaking with police in that interview and her mother was there with her through the whole thing. Humphries also told prosecutors she never contacted police or the DA’s office to change her statement.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.