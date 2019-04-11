Art, music, books, and Easter egg hunts are what’s happening this weekend in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Every weekend in Savannah is special, but this weekend, you can experience art, music, books and even Easter eggs.
You might have a tough time choosing which events to make it to.
Savannah Cultural Arts Center is finally open for everyone to enjoy! The celebrations begin on Friday and you’re invited!
“We’re going to open the doors at 5 p.m. with art exhibit with art from local art students. At 6:30, we’ll have ribbon cutting on the MLK side of the building. We’ll end the night at 7 p.m. with the dedication of the Ben Tucker Theater. He was an entrepreneur, he owned radio stations, he made memorable music he performed. He’s just been part of Savannah. Saturday will be a family day open to the entire community. We’ll have classes, dancing...people have a chance to get a little taste of what we’ll be offering throughout the year at the facility."
Also on Saturday, head over to Daffin Park for the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Books, Blankets and Family Fun event. This is the district’s annual family engagement day. There will be music, games, reading activities, food trucks and much more. The top three schools with parent attendance will win prizes. This will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lastly, The Savannah Police Department is hosting a free Easter egg hunt on Saturday from 11-2. There will be prizes, games, food, a DJ, and even a Magic Show by Magic Marc.
