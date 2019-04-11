Bankrupt Dafuskie Island resort investors face federal charges

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Three investors of a bankrupt Dafuskie Island resort are facing federal charges.
A grand jury returned a three count indictment accusing them of defrauding investors and the Beaufort County Treasurers Office.
The first count accuses James Bramlette and Anthony Hartman of lying to investors about the financial status of the Melrose Resort in order to raise millions of dollars for improvements at the plantation.
According to the indictment, investors lost all that money.
Prosecutors say Bramlette even spent more than a million dollars on personal things like his mortgage and car note.
The second count accuses Bramlette of falsifying tax records to show he paid more than $500,000 owed in back taxes to prevent the county from selling the resort at a tax auction.
The third count accuses a third man, Travis Kozlowski, and Bramlette of defrauding two investors out of a half million dollars. They’re also accused of lying to an investment company for a $350,000 dollar loan.
