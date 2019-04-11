Chatham County Police address speeding issue at President Street work zone

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If your morning commute includes a trip across the Sam Varnedoe Bridge, you’ll want to watch your speed.
Currently, crews are working on new bridge construction along the bridge. Chatham County Police say there are too many drivers speeding through the work zone, so they are cracking down.
The Chatham County Police Department conducted a traffic study in the eastbound lanes along the stretch of President Street from March 18 to March 23. Within that time, they found that 76-percent of drivers were speeding.
Chatham County Police Department Captain Nick Ojanovac says work zone areas can be dangerous, that’s why drivers are required to lower their speed. He says the speed limit in this particular work zone is 40 miles per hour. During the traffic study, cars were clocked at going 5 to 15 miles over the speed limit.
Captain Ojanovac says during the study, more than 54,000 vehicles entered the eastbound lanes of this work zone. Of those 54,000 vehicles, more than 41,000 of them were caught speeding.
"It did surprise me of the number of cars that were speeding, but the speeding issue did not surprise us, no," said Captain Ojanovac, Chatham County PD.
Captain Ojanovac says officers are trying to educate the public about slowing down inside these work zones. He says if they do not see a change soon, they will begin enforcement measures.
