City of Claxton, Dept. of Juvenile Justice hold event to raise awareness for child abuse

EVANS COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - This month is Child Abuse Awareness Month as well as Victims’ Rights Awareness Month.
Thursday, the Department of Juvenile Justice, along with the City of Claxton, held an event to educate the community on child abuse. This is the fourth year they have done this.
Organizers of the event say even though the community is very small, child abuse is a big problem. They host events like these to let community members know what they can do to help children.
“Our rate is very, very high for the amount of people in the community," said Judge Ben Brinson, Chief Judge of Atlantic Judicial Circuit of Juvenile Court.
Judge Brinson has been involved with the juvenile justice system since 1981. He says it’s shocking to see just how many cases of abuse there are in Evans and surrounding counties, some of which end tragically.
“We’ve had two murdered children in our community in the last three years, which just breaks my soul," he said.
Lieutenant Andy Benjamin with the Claxton Police Department says they get a child abuse case two or three times a week. He says it’s not always physical abuse they see.
“It’s more mental than anything. People don’t realize that. Mental abuse is just as bad as physical abuse," Lt. Benjamin said.
People at the event were told to speak up if they see a child who needs help because children don't always know when to ask for help.
“They don’t know any better. They learn from you. They learn from us," Lt. Benjamin said.
“A child is a child and they need to be protected. If we don’t protect our children, we don’t have anything for our future.”
