Coastal Health District: Potential Hepatitis A exposure at Zaxby’s on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District says a case of hepatitis A has been diagnosed in a food handler at the Zaxby’s located at 5971 Ogeechee Road.
A public health investigation found that this employee worked while infectious, March 29 through April 3, according to CHD. They say it is relatively rare for restaurant patrons to become infected with hepatitis A virus due to an infected food handler. However, anyone who consumed food and/or drink at the restaurant between March 29 and April 3 should watch for the symptoms of hepatitis A infection.
Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver, and symptoms may include:
• Loss of appetite
• Nausea
• Tiredness
• Fever
• Stomach pain
• Brown-colored urine and light-colored stools
• Yellowing of the skin of eyes
Symptoms can appear up to 50 days after exposure to the virus. If anyone develops these symptoms, they should stay at home and contact their healthcare provider immediately.
For more information on Hepatitis A, go to cdc.gov/hepatitis.
