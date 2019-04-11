Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-11-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A warm front remains to our north tonight into Saturday. A strong cold front will push through late Sunday/early Monday. High pressure builds in Monday through Wednesday. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 65-68. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs 77-86. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, high sin the mid 80s. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. Scattered showers and storms develop by late afternoon into the evening. There is a potential for a few storms to be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Monday will see any showers ending before daybreak then mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny Tuesday, highs in the mid to upper 70s.