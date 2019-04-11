Effingham County gets new school bus cameras

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - If you drive around a stopped school bus in Effingham County, you could soon get a ticket without an officer pulling you over.
The new cameras do not require a deputy to stop you on the roadside. If it catches you driving through a bus stop, the ticket will be in the mail.
The cameras already spotted Effingham drivers rolling past a stopped school bus. County leaders want people to know the mounted cameras - from a company called Bus Patrol - will record everything when drivers break the law.
“It will capture video images. It will capture still images. It will have GPS information, time and date stamped,” said Katie Sharkey, Bus Patrol.
Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says he doesn’t have the personnel to shadow the buses.
“We’d have to put somebody on the bus, put a plain car following the bus, then have somebody down the road to stop the violators,” he said.
Now, they can. A deputy will review each violation reported by the company before the ticket gets mailed. They also want people to review the law about where they must stop for a bus.
“Downtown Rincon is a prime example. Downtown Rincon is wide lanes, but traffic in both directions needs to stop when a bus is unloading or picking up students,” said Brett Martin, Effingham County Schools.
According to Bus Patrol, school districts with the cameras see violations drop by a third in the first year, and only a handful of people get cited a second time.
They’ll start this limited number of buses on the bus routes with the most violations.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.