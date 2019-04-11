EOA offering low-income home energy assistance in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program will be open for people who have not received assistance between November 2018 to the present.
The office, located at 618 West Anderson Street, will be open on Saturday, April 13, starting at 9 a.m. and no appointments are needed. Service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
To qualify, a family's annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2019 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines. Documents needed by applicants who qualify are as follows:
- Current Heating Bill (must provide both electric and gas bill unless total electric)
- Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not be accepted)
- Picture ID (i.e. Driver's License, State Photo ID, etc.)
- Proof of Citizenship or Legal Immigration Status
- Proof of Income for the last 30 days for all household members of the household.
Proof of income can include but is not limited to: 2019 Social Security Award Letter, a paycheck stub, a letter granting public assistance, unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.
All applicants will be required to sign a consent to release information form allowing the state to retrieve energy usage data from their energy provider and to provide proof of bill payment.
