The Great Food Truck Race filming on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC. (WTOC) - Long lines of hungry people visited Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island Wednesday.
Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” is filming season 10, and one of their locations includes the Lowcountry.
Eight teams of three race across the country with their food trucks, competing in challenges. Wednesday’s challenge theme was barbecue, and the episode filmed on Hilton Head is expected to air in late June of 2019.
“The theme of this season of ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ is ‘Summer Beach Battle,' so we are stopping at a bunch of destinations that have a different version of what a summer beach might be to them, and Hilton Head is unique in it’s terrain and it’s culture, and we wanted to experience that as well as a bunch of other different kind of beach cultures," said the show’s executive producer, Jeffrey L. Weaver.
Local residents were happy to see their home chosen as a filming location, and happy to get to sample some of the food.
“It’s awesome. We always have really great events here. This park is amazing for stuff like that. We just have a lot of good events that happen here every summer throughout the season, so it’s great," Connie Sewell said.
The trucks will be open for business Thursday as well from mid-morning through the lunch rush. If you want to be on the show, you will have to sign a release form.
The show also visited Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
