New cerebral palsy center opens in Glennville

GLENNVILLE, GA (WTOC) - Thursday was an exciting day for a group in Glennville.
The United Cerebral Palsy Day Program got a new location. The location is only one of six in the entire state.
The organization already had a building in Glennville, but now they are moving into another building for more space.
The day program currently has 17 people who come to their facility every day. The program is open to adults who have cerebral palsy or other disabilities. The program includes activities to do during the day. They get to socialize, do crafts, and even get out into the community and help with local events.
The new location will allow them to do even more activities. They are decorating each room with a different theme. They will have an art room, a music room, a place to relax, a kitchen, and even a garden outside.
“The setting we were in before, the space was very nice and spacious, but it was sort of commercial, a little bit industrial. This is much cozier. It’s much homier. From my perspective, I think it will be a lot more attractive to families and people who want families," said chief operating officer, Jonessa Alexander.
They are finishing their set up now, and in the next few weeks, they hope to be fully moved in.
