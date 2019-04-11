Off-road bike race coming to Bulloch County this spring

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - A new off-road cycling event is coming to Statesboro this spring. The “Strade Boro Gravel Fondo” will feature some of Bulloch County’s best dirt, clay, and gravel roads.
Directors of the first-ever Strade Boro hope it gives local cyclists a fun event, but also brings dozens of regulars from across the Southeast to Statesboro.
They hope hundreds of riders will take part in one of the two off-road treks.
The company hosts only a handful of races each year. They searched the Southeastern U.S. on Google Earth and found more dirt roads in Bulloch County than anywhere else. They say they’ve gotten local support to help make it a tourism draw. They think many of their frequent competitors will make the trip to Bulloch County and enjoy what they see.
“It’s about the experience and the camaraderie. That’s what gravel offers over the road racing scene,” said Geoff Duncan, Mt. Pleasant Velo Cycling.
Riders can choose between the 31-mile and the 62-mile routes.
“Fondo” translates to “long distance.” Organizers say you can ride competitively or just enjoy the scenery of Bulloch County’s back roads.
The fun is happening on May 18. The deadline for registration with a discount is Saturday, April 20. The deadline to register online is Thursday, May, 16.
