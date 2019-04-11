Proud to be a GA Farmer: Statesboro Farmers Market goes online

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Farms across our region come in all shapes and sizes.
Weekly farmers markets help the small operations find their customers to thrive and offer a product customers want to buy directly from the people who grew it. One market in Statesboro continues to grow - all the way into cyberspace.
Statesboro’s Main Street Farmers Market has “grown” to become a destination for small farm operators like Justin Anthony. He and his family sell produce and eggs each Saturday morning.
“I like coming to the market to meet my community, honestly. You help connect people with food,” Anthony said.
He’s not the only one. Dozens of growers, ranchers, other vendors sell fresh food in the area to a customer base that might not find them otherwise.
“We get a lot of buzz and a lot of inquiries, and people get excited,” said Relinda Walker, Market Manager.
Customers and vendors pack the market each Saturday from April to October.
“When the market started a dozen years ago, it was something of a sell. Now, more and more people are looking for venues like this,” Walker said.
They’ve now added a venue online, and in the middle of the week, customers can sign up to order from any of the vendors and pick up their order Thursday afternoons at the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I’m really impressed with how you’re doing it here in Statesboro where a lot of it is being done online. You register and then just come by and pick it up here at the Visitor’s Center,” said Kevin Langston, GA Dept. of Economic Development - Tourism.
For Walker and others, it’s as much about helping the consumers as well as the growers who are proud to be Georgia farmers.
