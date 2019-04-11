Routine traffic stop leads to high-speed chase in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A routine traffic stop for a defective brake light in Liberty County turned into a high-speed chase through Hinesville, Wednesday afternoon.
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped the vehicle in question around 3 p.m. on Curtis Road and GA 196. Deputies say the driver stopped briefly and then took off, leading to the chase into Hinesville with speeds reaching over 90 miles-per-hour. The suspect made a left turn onto Veterans Parkway in the direction of Fort Stewart and was stopped when the deputy used a pit maneuver to disable the vehicle.
The suspect’s vehicle spun around into the oncoming traffic lane and was stopped when it hit a pine tree. Officials say the deputy then blocked the vehicle, preventing the suspect from getting away. Sources say the suspect is a convicted felon. He was arrested and found in possession of a handgun.
No injuries were involved. Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.