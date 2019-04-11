Savannah Early College’s Historic Preservation Program receives $5K grant

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Students at Savannah Early College High School receiving a much needed grant Thursday.
The Savannah Early College Historic Preservation teacher and Savannah Chatham Count Public School Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett were presented with a check for $5,000. The money from the grant will be used to help provide field trips and hands-on learning opportunities for students in the school’s Historic Preservation Program.
“[We’re] extremely excited. It’s going to give us the opportunity to do additional projects and take additional field trips. Plus, I think it shows the kids that people really care about them and are invested in their learning, and also gives them more opportunities," said Brent Armstrong, Savannah Early College Historic Preservation.
The grant was given by the 1772 Foundation through Community Help, Inc.
