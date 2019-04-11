Savannah PD looking for missing woman diagnosed with schizophrenia

April 11, 2019 at 7:21 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 7:21 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A Mattie’s call has been activated on behalf of the Savannah Police Department for Dominique Lamar Bryant.

Police say Bryant was last seen at 3 p.m. on April 10 at 2200 East Victory Dr in Savannah.

She is a 25-year-old black female. She is 5’2 and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Bryant has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and was last seen wearing a purple sweater, blue jeans & purple sandals.

For more info, please contact the Savannah Police Department at 912.651.6700.

