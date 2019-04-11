Savannah Police officer recruit injured during training exercise

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says a recruit in its Patrol School was injured Thursday in a training exercise at the Savannah Police Department Training Range.
According to Savannah Police, the officer was undergoing firearms training at the range located off of Chatham Parkway when he was injured by an accidental, self-inflicted shooting. He was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. His identity is not being released at this time.
The Savannah Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the incident.
