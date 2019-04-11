SLED investigating officer-involved shooting Laurens Co. hospital shooting

CLINTON, SC (WIS) - WIS is learning more about a shooting involving a police officer that happened early Thursday morning at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the shooting happened around 2 a.m.
A confrontation took place in the hospital between the suspect and the Greenville Health System police officer. The suspect pulled a gun and shot the officer, who returned fire. Both the suspect and the officer suffered gunshot wounds.
At this point, the name of the suspect involved in the shooting has not been released. Also, the condition of the officer and the suspect following the shooting has not been announced.
Investigators with SLED are currently on the scene gathering more information.
