Warmer, Occasionally Cloudier, Weather Pattern Developing

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy, to mostly cloudy, sky, temperatures cooled into the upper 50s and 60s this morning. It feels comfortably cool outside.
Pleasant conditions continue through the morning commute. There could be some patchy fog, but the forecast remains dry.
Plan on the temperature warming into the 70s by noon; topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s today; slightly cooler closer to the beach.
An isolated shower, or two, is possible.
More spotty rain may fall tonight through early Friday as moisture flows into our region from the Atlantic. Despite some cloudiness, afternoon temperatures peak in the 80s Friday away from the beach. Saturday and Sunday afternoons are forecast to be warm, too.
First Alert Weather Day –
Scattered showers and storms roll in ahead of a cold front later Sunday. A couple strong storms are possible Sunday evening. One, or two, storms may become severe; especially inland.
We’ll keep you updated on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Best,
Cutter