Beyond the Bell, a non-profit prevention agency, targets youth 9-20 years of age and is committed to bring evidence-based programs and strategies to Savannah that tackles these issues of underage drinking and marijuana use. We strive to bring clear and positive education to families. Beyond the Bell has been in operation for almost 17 years and has focused totally on the issues of youth consuming alcohol and marijuana in Rockdale, Upson, Conyers and now in Savannah, Georgia. We are dedicated in pursuing those programs proven to help youth choose a path that is clear of alcohol, marijuana and tobacco. Please join us this April in observing Alcohol Awareness Month and take this and ever opportunity to talk to your youth about it.