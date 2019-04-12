American College of Physicians releases new mammography recommendations

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - Nearly 270,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year - but there have been conflicting guidelines on how often women 40 and over should get mammograms.
The American Cancer Society recommends women ages 45-54 get a mammogram every year, and women 55 and older every other year.
However, the American College of Physicians says for some women, it should be less frequent. It recommends the majority of women get a mammogram every other year beginning at age 50, and younger women should speak to their doctors about the benefits. However, there are some exceptions, such as women who have had a prior abnormal screening, a previous diagnosis of breast cancer, or a genetic mutation known to increase risk.
The ACP says evidence shows annual mammograms can lead to more harm- such as false positives, unnecessary testing and anxiety, and that annual versus bi-annual mammograms show no significant difference in the breast cancer death rate.
One local surgeon we spoke with said it’s not so cut-and-dry.
“Unfortunately, things have become very confusing for women, and really over the past 10 years, the guidelines and recommendations for when and how often to get mammogramms have really been across the board. Overall, what I still recommend as a breast specialist is that women overall still start at age 40 and go every year," said breast surgeon, Dr. Rochelle Ringer, Hilton Head Hospital. "However, it should really be a conversation with women and their doctors.”
Dr. Ringer says that early detection from mammograms still saves many lives for women, and finding it early can also mean less intensive treatment if something is found.
Annual mammograms starting at age 40 is also the recommendation of the American Society of Breast Surgeons and the American College of Radiology, but Dr. Rochelle says it is reasonable for women under 50 to want to hold off.
