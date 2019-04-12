Annual Kiwanis Rodeo happening this weekend in Statesboro

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you enjoy broncs and bulls and roping and riding, Statesboro is the place to be this weekend.
The annual Kiwanis Rodeo entertains big crowds and benefits a range of good causes. It’s happening Saturday and Sunday, but Friday, they performed for a smaller audience.
Organizers hosted a group of elementary, middle, and high school students for a daytime demonstration. The event has grown to the point that they host Miss Rodeo USA each year. Heather Morrison says she sees rodeo across the country, but she’s impressed with the cowboys and cowgirls in Bulloch County this week, as well as the Kiwanis Club.
“This is an IPRA event. That’s International Professional Rodeo Association. This is pro rodeo, so you’re going to see the best of the best when you come here,” said Morrison, Miss Rodeo USA.
The Kiwanis Club uses the proceeds to help support different charities and nonprofit groups across Bulloch County as well as other surrounding counties.
The gates opened Friday afternoon. Introductions and announcements will start at 7 p.m. with the action following closely behind at 7:30.
