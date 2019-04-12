Annual Martinis & Masterpieces held to support St. Vincent’s Academy

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - St. Vincent’s Academy hosted its 2nd annual Martinis & Masterpieces Thursday night, and WTOC’s own Cyreia Sandlin was the emcee.
The event, supporting the all-girl private school in Savannah, was held at the Knights of Columbus on Liberty Street. It included a reverse art raffle where people got to choose from 100 different pieces of local art masterpieces.
The school’s principal says this now annual event is an important fundraiser for the school.
“We’re so very blessed because we have a beautiful downtown historic space, but with that downtown historic space comes care, and we need to put a lot of money into renovations - the building is 175 years old,” says Principal Mary Anne Hogan, St. Vincent’s Academy.
During Thursday’s event, the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performed live as food and signature Halo-tinis and Blue and Gold Martinis were served.
