(CNN) - The countdown is on for the premiere of the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
It’s a series that aims to transport viewers into a fantastical realm that feels just like the real world.
Showrunners tasked language inventor David Peterson with creating complete fictional languages for characters to speak on the show.
There’s the common tongue, the show’s name for English in a world where England doesn’t exist, Dothraki and Old Ghiscari.
But the language app Duolingo now features High Valyrian, so anyone can learn to speak like a true Targaryen.
Here are a few key phrases to help you get started on your quest for the Iron Throne:
- Winter is coming. = Sonar mazis.
- When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. = Skori demal ti tymptir tymis, erinis ia morghulis.
- I drink and I know things. = Mozussin se enva gimissin.
- The night is dark and full of terrors. = Bantis zōbrie issa se ossȳngnoti lēdys.
- Hold the door! = Nerni ores!
- Night gathers, and now my watch begins. = Bantis derēbas, se urnēbio ñuha rhaenas.
