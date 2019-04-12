Beaufort County EMS Paramedic named South Carolina Paramedic of the Year

BLUFFTON, SC. (WTOC) - If you have to call for an ambulance in Beaufort County, take comfort knowing that you’re in good hands. The Lowcountry is home to an award-winning paramedic.
Fire Station number 30 in Bluffton is home to South Carolina’s 2019 Paramedic of the Year.
“It was the first time they saw me speechless,” Angie Stewart said with a laugh.
Stewart said she was surprised, but honored, to be named SC’s Paramedic of the Year at the Annual South Carolina EMS Symposium in Myrtle Beach.
This award goes to the paramedic who has contributed most significantly to EMS at the community, state or national level.
“She’s really great with her medicine," said fellow paramedic, Mitchell Chapman. "She has even better bedside manner. I’ve seen some people in the field where they get burned out and they become a little cold, but she has a certain kind of hospitality that she bestows upon her patients and it allows them to be able to trust her.”
Chapman is Stewart’s partner in the ambulance.
“It’s very humbling, because the group of people here, even in Beaufort, I work around some fantastic paramedics. The group of people that I work with in FAST are fantastic," Stewart added.
FAST stands for First Responders Assistance and Support Team - a group Stewart is very active with. Her work with FAST, in addition to her paramedic work, earned her the nomination for the award. With this added spotlight, she’s hoping to bring more awareness to the team. Right now, they are made up of around 100 members from across the state.
'It’s a volunteer group made up for people from across the state and what we do is offer services, peer groups and stuff like that to people who go through difficult times. We have one of the highest suicide rates. I’m twice as likely to die from my own hands as I am the hazards of the job," Stewart explained.
“I come from 26 years ago. The culture basically was ‘you know what you got in to, suck it up.’ We put the Superman cape on us. We think we’re super human. We’re changing that culture and so it’s making it easier for people to say, 'you know what? I need to go talk to somebody," she explained.
Stewart says the most rewarding part of her job is simply people saying “thank you” after she has been able to help them.
She has worked in Beaufort County for the last four years. Additionally, she volunteers with Colleton County Fire Rescue.
“We are fortunate to have Angie here. She has been a great asset to our community and our service," Donna Ownby, Beaufort County’s EMS Director said via a press release.
