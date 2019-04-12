City holding grand opening for new Savannah Cultural Arts Center

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The city of Savannah is gearing up to open its brand-new Savannah Cultural Arts Center.
The project has been in the works for several years and now the building is complete.
The public will get the chance to see it for themselves this weekend. The new center is located on Montgomery Street across from the Savannah Civic Center. This 39,000 square foot facility includes a performing arts theater, a smaller performance space, five studio classrooms, and one gallery.
If you like to sing or dance, play an instrument, or create a masterpiece, those with the cultural arts department say they want to see people of all ages utilizing this space.
Starting this summer, the center will offer a wide variety of classes, workshops, and events for the community to enjoy.
Tours of the new Savannah Cultural Arts Center will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, April 12. The public will also have the chance to see the space on Saturday, April 13 when the city hosts a Community Day event with all types of sample classes and performances. The full Grand Opening Celebration schedule is as follows:
