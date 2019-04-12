Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 4-12-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -An onshore flow of moisture continues through Saturday. A strong cold front will push through Sunday night. High pressure builds in Monday through Wednesday. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 76-85. Tonight will see a 30% chance for showers, lows 65-68. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for shower and storms, highs 77-85. Sunday is a First Alert WX Day. Showers and possible thunderstorms move in from the west by late afternoon. Thunderstorms could be severe across central Georgia but there is still uncertainty if storms hold together for our area. Have a way to receive weather alerts if the are issued. Highs in the mid 80s. Showers and storms end Sunday evening/early Monday morning, lows near 60. Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler, highs in the mid 70s.