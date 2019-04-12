Evans County School Board approves design concept for new high school

EVANS COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Evans County School System is one step closer to having a new high school.
The school board has approved the new school design concept. They say a big advantage of the new school is the location. It will be right beside Claxton Middle School. They say not only will it benefit the students, but it will also provide the opportunity to share resources between the middle school and the high school.
For the past eight months, the school board has been working with an architectural group to create a functional design for the new school.
“The board approved the concept, so the next phase now begins, meeting with civil engineers, electrical engineers to get the technical drawings in place,” said Evans County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Marty Waters. “We’ll get that approved by the state, and hopefully the first shovel of dirt around August of this year."
Dr. Waters says the current high school is almost 50 years old. When they looked at the facility plan four years ago, they realized it would be a lot of money to repair the old school. That’s when the idea of a new building came up.
“We are looking at $11.6 million of bonded money which will be paid by our ESPLOST collection here, so for about the same amount of money to retrofit an old building, we are going to have a new facility, and at the same time, we get about $6.5 million from the state to do it.”
Dr. Waters says they hope to break ground on the new high school in August, and hopefully the project will wrap up in 2021.
