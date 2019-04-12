Friday: Warm Temps & A Few Showers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are mild this morning; in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Isolated showers dot the region as moisture is pulled in from the Atlantic. Your morning commute may be damp. Check the WTOC Weather App or The News at Daybreak to get an idea where it’s raining before you head out.
Isolated, to widely scattered, rain is in the forecast through early evening as temperatures warm through the 70s; topping out in the low to mid-80s away from the beach between 2 and 4 p.m.
A few showers may become thunderstorms this afternoon; producing lightning and brief heavy rain.
Only isolated showers are forecast overnight into early Saturday. Areas of fog may develop and persist through 9 a.m. Saturday. Low visibility is possible early Saturday morning.
The first-half of the weekend features decent weather. After morning low clouds and fog, some sunshine is expected through Saturday afternoon. An isolated shower, or two, may develop.
The greatest chance of rain this weekend arrives Sunday evening as a cold front approaches. A couple strong storms are possible Sunday evening and night. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day.
The forecast clears out and cools down after Sunday night.
