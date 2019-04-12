Governor’s Office of Highway Safety urging drivers to put down phones while driving

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - This month is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is handing out tickets to drivers who violate Georgia’s Hands Free law.
The office is participating in a nationwide effort with one goal - to make sure you and your passengers get to your destination safely.
“We want them to think about what is going on around them, and what’s going on outside of the vehicle,” said Powell Harrelson, Law Enforcement Coordinator, GOHS. “We don’t want them paying attention to what’s going on inside their vehicle whether it’s kids, radio, cellphone, whatever - any distractions in the vehicle. We don’t want them to be worried about the distractions in the vehicle. We want them to be worried about what’s going on in the roadway around them.”
The Georgia Department of Transportation reports the number of distracted driving crashes in the state has risen more than 400 percent in the last decade.
