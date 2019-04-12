Hinesville PD warning residents of new ‘DNA’ scam

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is warning residents to be aware of a new scam.
They say scammers may be out to get your Medicare information and steal your identity.
Captain Tracy Howard says they received information from Tattnall County that there was a group of people going door to door saying they represented a company who is taking DNA swabs from people. Police say these people are possibly saying they are taking DNA to look at a person’s medical past to determine their future health. He says they haven’t seen any cases in Hinesville just yet, but he wants people to be on the lookout.
“We have no permits or business licenses that have been granted for individuals who would be legally participating in such an effort,” Captain Howard said.
