Lowcountry man sentenced in 2016 death of woman whose home was set on fire

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office says a Shell Point man was found guilty Thursday of murdering a disabled neighbor in December 2016.
Officials say 38-year-old Brian David Walls killed 56-year-old Teresa Seigler shortly after she received her monthly disability check and filled her prescriptions for pain medication.
Walls was sentenced to 40 years in prison following the verdict from a Beaufort County General Sessions Court jury of five men and seven women.
“Teresa had chronic pain and a number of prescriptions. Beyond these drugs, she was not a person of means,” Hunter Swanson of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case, said in a release. “Nonetheless, she would provide her neighbors a soft landing when they couldn’t pay their bills or afford groceries. Brian Walls and the people he lived with were at her house often. Brian knew when Teresa’s disability check came, and he knew when her prescriptions were filled. In other words, he knew when to pounce.”
Swanson called 18 witnesses during two days of testimony. Circuit Court Judge G. Thomas Cooper handed down Thursday’s sentence.
Walls’ criminal history includes convictions for simple assault, fraud, multiple counts of simple possession of marijuana, multiple counts of assault and battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
John Dontue Priester, 27, and Courtney Elizabeth Brock, 24, are also charged with Seigler’s murder, and Priester is accused of the arson of Seigler’s mobile home. Walls faces first-degree criminal sexual conduct, use of a vehicle without permission and conspiracy to kidnap charges in an unrelated incident shortly after Seigler’s murder.
