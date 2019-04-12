Lowcountry man sentenced in 2016 death of woman whose home was set on fire

“Teresa had chronic pain and a number of prescriptions. Beyond these drugs, she was not a person of means,” Hunter Swanson of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case, said in a release. “Nonetheless, she would provide her neighbors a soft landing when they couldn’t pay their bills or afford groceries. Brian Walls and the people he lived with were at her house often. Brian knew when Teresa’s disability check came, and he knew when her prescriptions were filled. In other words, he knew when to pounce.”