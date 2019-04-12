CAT buses moving forward with redesign plan

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit has been working on its redesign for about a year. Now, they are asking residents what’s more important. Do they want more rides or more routes?
A consultant with CAT showed two concepts. One was high frequency, focusing on more routes in high volume areas. The other concept showed high coverage, with more routes in less populated areas.
They even asked them to place a dot on a spectrum showing which was more important to them.
“I put my dot on the high frequency, because it allows access to more jobs. I was a big fan of that. More jobs will equal more people working, more taxes involved. Maybe we can get more things in our community," said Justus Cook, Savannah.
